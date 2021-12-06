The MLB Winter Meetings were supposed to start today

The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings were supposed to start today in Orlando, but have been canceled due to the current lockout of the players by the league. This week is supposed to be the most exciting week on the offseason calendar, as MLB Network has live coverage all day long and is talking with GMs and managers all week.

That won’t be happening this year, though. In fact, MLB Network, or any other media outlet, can’t talk with players or general managers on their shows because of legal issues that might come up. MLB.com isn’t even allowed to show the faces of players on team rosters. They have taken all of the free agency articles off of their site and now only have old articles available to be read. Most of the articles are about the Hall of Fame, which can be talked about because those involve former players, not current players.

The Rule 5 Draft usually occurs on the final day of the Winter Meetings each year, but that has been postponed as well. I talked about when the offseason proceedings could resume on Episode 78 of the Talking Friars podcast.

I guess we’ll just sit and wait for an agreement to happen.