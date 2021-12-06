Good Morning San Diego - December 6, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

Xavier Nady

Nady played for eight MLB clubs in his 15-year career, and he started and ended it in San Diego. After officially making his debut by appearing in a game in September 2000, Nady played three seasons in his first stint with the Friars from 2003-05. In June 2005, Nady homered in four consecutive games. Following the season, Nady was traded to the New York Mets for Mike Cameron. Nady re-signed with the Padres in the 2014 offseason, but played just a handful of games before being designated for assignment in May. Those would be the last games of his MLB career.