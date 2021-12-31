Good Morning San Diego - December 31, 2021

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Marvell Wynne

Marvell Wynne spent parts of four seasons in San Diego as an outfielder. On April 13, 1987, Wynne, Tony Gwynn, and John Kruk became the first players in MLB history to open a game with three consecutive solo home runs. Wynne would be traded to the Chicago Cubs in 1989 and would go on to make his only postseason appearance of his career. By 1991, Wynne would be out of Major League Baseball and play a year in Japan with the Hanshin Giants.