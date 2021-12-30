 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 84: New Info on Clevinger, Our Ideal Offseason

We might be seeing something new from Mike Clevinger in 2022...

By Ben Fadden
Division Series - San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I sat down with fellow Padres fan Jacob Redondo to discuss what the Padres future might look like. He believes Mike Clevinger is going to be implementing something new next season and he also doesn’t agree with me on which power hitting outfielder the Padres should sign in free agency.

