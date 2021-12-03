Talking Friars Ep. 78: Padres have a new bench coach/Breaking down CBA talks

We are currently experiencing a lockout of the players, which unfortunately means we won’t be able to yell at each other about why the Padres should sign Nick Castellanos over Kris Bryant for a while because we don’t know what the payroll will look like until the CBA is agreed upon. However, there’s still a lot to discuss on the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast.

