Good Morning San Diego - December 3, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Sources: RHP Martinez to Padres on $20M deal (ESPN.com)

MLB News

MiLB committee formed to seek better conditions (ESPN.com)

Shadow men: Players mocking MLB silhouettes (ESPN.com)

Manfred, Clark views show large gap to bridge (ESPN.com)

MLB shut down: League in first lockout since ‘90 (ESPN.com)

Red Sox ship Renfroe to Brewers, get back JBJ (ESPN.com)

Veteran lefty Hill joins Red Sox on 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Mike Cameron

Cameron came to the Padres ahead of the 2006 season from the New York Mets in exchange for Xavier Nady. Cameron spent two years in San Diego and won his third Gold Glove of his career in 2006. He also had success at the plate in his first year with the team. He batted .268 with 22 home runs and 83 RBI’s. In 2007, Cameron regressed slightly, batting .242. In the offseason, Cameron opted to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers. He would go on to play for the Boston Red Sox, Florida Marlins and Washington Nationals before retiring ahead of the 2012 season.