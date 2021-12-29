Good Morning San Diego - December 29, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Austin Adams ​(San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Alexi Amarista

Amarista spent parts of five seasons in San Diego from 2012-16. He bat .233 with 18 homers in his Padres career. His best year came in 2014 when he played in 148 games and batted .239. Amarista became a free agent following the 2016 season and signed with the NL West division rival Colorado Rockies for the 2017 season. Since then, Amarista has bounced around independent leagues and Mexico. He is currently playing for the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.