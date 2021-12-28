Talking Friars Ep. 83: Two seasons Tony Gwynn could’ve won MVP

The Holiday Bowl was supposed to take place at Petco Park today but it got canceled due to an outbreak in the UCLA program. The Padres released a statement this afternoon regarding the game:
Since there’s no football game to look forward to today, here’s another episode of the Talking Friars podcast where I talk about Tony Gwynn never winning the NL MVP. In the episode, I present you with two seasons where he had a pretty good argument to win the award over the player who actually won.
Ep. 83: Two Seasons Tony Gwynn Could've Won MVP— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) December 28, 2021
Apple: https://t.co/04QEREqdOn
Spotify: https://t.co/ifKxoa4RD8
