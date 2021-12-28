 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 83: Two seasons Tony Gwynn could’ve won MVP

It’s still mind boggling he never won the MVP despite being one of the best hitters we’ve ever seen...

By Ben Fadden
Tony Gwynn circa 1987 Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images

The Holiday Bowl was supposed to take place at Petco Park today but it got canceled due to an outbreak in the UCLA program. The Padres released a statement this afternoon regarding the game:

Since there’s no football game to look forward to today, here’s another episode of the Talking Friars podcast where I talk about Tony Gwynn never winning the NL MVP. In the episode, I present you with two seasons where he had a pretty good argument to win the award over the player who actually won.

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section!

