Good Morning San Diego - December 28, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Garry Templeton

Many people remember Garry Templeton for being the one traded for Ozzie Smith in 1981. However, he still had a very successful decade-long career with the San Diego Padres. In his ten years with the team, he played in 1,286 games, while having 1,135 hits, 43 home runs, 427 RBIs, and a .252 batting average, with one Silver Slugger Award win and an Al-Star appearance in 1985. He would play for the team until 1991, when he was traded midseason to the Mets. He would retire following the season and be inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 2015.

