Good Morning San Diego - December 27, 2021

San Diego Padres News

How Petco Park turned into football stadium for Holiday Bowl (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres Sign Domingo Leyba To Minor League Deal (MLB Trade Rumors)

MLB News

We re-voted the ‘87 NL CY. New winner is ... (MLB.com)

Did a John Denver song get Billy Martin fired? (MLB.com)

What if Griffey had accepted that Mets trade? (MLB.com)

Players with the most walk-off HRs in history (MLB.com)

1 fun highlight for each new HOF candidate (MLB.com)

Best season ever? Hard to top 2004 Red Sox (MLB.com)

Best gift each team has ever received (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Dave Dravecky

Dravecky was one of the best pitchers for the Padres during the 1980s. He joined the Padres as a rookie in 1982 and was an All-Star in 1983, going 14-10 with a 3.58 ERA. On July 4, 1987, Dravecky was traded to the San Francisco Giants alongside Craig Lefferts and Kevin Mitchell. The next season, doctors found a cancerous tumor in his pitching arm and he was unable to fully recover from the injury. In 1991, Dravecky’s left arm and shoulder were amputated.