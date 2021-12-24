Good Morning San Diego - December 24, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Bobby Valentine
While Valentine is known primarily for his managerial career with the Texas Rangers (1985-92) and the New York Mets (1996-2002), he spent parts of three seasons of his playing career in sunny San Diego with the Friars. During the 1977 MLB season, Valentine played in 44 games before being traded to the Mets in the infamous “Midnight Massacre” that saw two fan favorites, Tom Seaver and Dave Kingman, dealt simultaneously.
