Good Morning San Diego - December 23, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Donne Wall
Wall spent eight MLB seasons as a relief pitcher from 1995-2002, including three seasons with the Padres from 1998-2000. Wall lost Game 1 of the World Series in 1998 against the New York Yankees, failing to record an out against two batters and surrendering two runs in a 7-run Yankees seventh inning. Wall pitched 194.1 innings during his Padres tenure and scored an ERA under 3.00. Following his Padres tenure, Wall pitched in 2001 for the New York Mets and 2002 for the Anaheim Angels.
