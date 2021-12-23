 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - December 23, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Diego Padres Photo Day Photo by Brady Klain/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Michel Báez (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Where did the bullpen phone come from? (MLB.com)

Pirates hire first in-uniform female coach (MLB.com)

Will Rolen reach Hall of Fame on 5th try? (MLB.com)

How DiMaggio wound up in an A’s uniform (MLB.com)

Best HS hitter in decades? Termarr talks (MLB.com)

The Top 10 moments of Carlton’s career (MLB.com)

Red Sox add 2 pitchers, pair of OFs as NRIs (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Donne Wall

Donne Wall

Wall spent eight MLB seasons as a relief pitcher from 1995-2002, including three seasons with the Padres from 1998-2000. Wall lost Game 1 of the World Series in 1998 against the New York Yankees, failing to record an out against two batters and surrendering two runs in a 7-run Yankees seventh inning. Wall pitched 194.1 innings during his Padres tenure and scored an ERA under 3.00. Following his Padres tenure, Wall pitched in 2001 for the New York Mets and 2002 for the Anaheim Angels.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...