Talking Friars Ep. 82: Coaching staff breakdown/#1 Christmas signing wish

Happy Holidays everyone! This week I bring you my reaction to all of the new coaching hires, which were officially announced this week by the San Diego Padres in addition to my number one wish I have this Christmas in terms of free agent signings I want the Padres to make after the lockout is over.
Let me know in the comments if you agree!
Ep. 82: #Padres 2022 coaching staff breakdown/#1 Christmas wish— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) December 23, 2021
-Info on all new hires
-The one present fans would like from Seidler + Preller after the lockout
Apple: https://t.co/Q13tvjl2ih
Spotify: https://t.co/9MOwld9WBZhttps://t.co/IZCLpvYr43
Loading comments...