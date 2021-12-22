 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Talking Friars Ep. 82: Coaching staff breakdown/#1 Christmas signing wish

A Christmas week episode mid-lockout!

By Ben Fadden
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Happy Holidays everyone! This week I bring you my reaction to all of the new coaching hires, which were officially announced this week by the San Diego Padres in addition to my number one wish I have this Christmas in terms of free agent signings I want the Padres to make after the lockout is over.

Let me know in the comments if you agree!

