Good Morning San Diego - December 22, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Ed Vosberg
Vosberg enjoyed a long and fruitful MLB career that began when the Padres drafted him in the 3rd round of the 1983 MLB Draft. Vosberg made his big league debut late in the 1986 season but struggled to return to the bigs. He’d get a cup of coffee again in 1990 with the San Francisco Giants, and then finally caught on with the Oakland Athletics in 1994. He won a World Series championship with the Florida Marlins in 1997 before returning to the Padres in 1999. He was injured for nearly his entire Padres tenure and was released in June. Vosberg would last pitch in the majors at age 41 in 2002 with the Montreal Expos, but attempted a comeback in Mexico in 2006 at 45 years old.
