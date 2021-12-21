Good Morning San Diego - December 21, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Gene Tenace
Although he is mostly remembered for his time with the Oakland Athletics, Tenace continued his career down south with the Padres when he became a free agent following the 1976 season. In four years with the Padres, Tenace batted .237 but was a plus on the defensive end. He never recaptured the magic he had while in Oakland, but was the best catcher in franchise history up until he left. He’s still considered today as one of the best catchers in Padres history. Following his time with the Friars, Tenace spent two seasons in St. Louis and one season in Pittsburgh before retiring after the 1983 season.
