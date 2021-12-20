Good Morning San Diego - December 20, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Rollie Fingers
One of the greatest closers of all-time spent four seasons in San Diego after winning three World Series in nine years with the Oakland Athletics. During his time in San Diego, Fingers led the league in saves twice and was named to the All-Star team in 1978. After the 1980 season, the Padres dealt Fingers in a massive trade to the St. Louis Cardinals, but Fingers eventually ended up with the Milwaukee Brewers in another deal. Fingers won the AL Cy Young and MVP the year after he departed from San Diego and continued to have a successful career. Fingers hung up his spikes in 1985 and joined the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown seven years later.
