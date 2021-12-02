Good Morning San Diego - December 2, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Padre of the Day

LaMarr Hoyt

Hoyt, who spent the 1985 and 1986 seasons to finish his career in San Diego passed away Tuesday at the age of 66. In his first year with the Padres, Hoyt became an All-Star for the first and only time of his career, going 16-8 with a 3.47 ERA. In ‘86, Hoyt went 8-11 with a 4.21 ERA. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hoyt’s friends and family.