Good Morning San Diego - December 17, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Aaron Harang
San Diego native Aaron Harang played his college ball at San Diego State before being drafted by the Texas Rangers in the sixth round of the 1999 MLB Draft. Harang was traded to the Oakland Athletics before playing in the majors and spent two seasons there before eight with the Cincinnati Reds. Harang spent the 2011 season with the Padres, going 14-7 with a 3.64 ERA and 124 strikeouts. Harang would go on to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies before retiring at the end of the 2015 season.
