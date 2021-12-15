 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 81: CBS News 8’s Carlo Cecchetto

Many topics were discussed including the possibility of the Padres getting Kris Bryant or Nicholas Castellanos

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

CBS News 8 anchor Carlo Cecchetto was nice enough to talk with me on the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast. We discussed a variety of topics and even ventured off away from the Padres specifically at the beginning of our conversation. Other topics we discussed included:

-His Dodger fandom

-Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer’s futures in San Diego

-Mark Melancon going to the desert

-Kris Bryant or Nicholas Castellanos: who’d you rather have?

This episode is YouTube only, as we experienced some audio issues. Enjoy!

