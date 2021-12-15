 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Good Morning San Diego - December 15, 2021

New, 1 comment

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego Padres v Diablos Rojos Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres mailbag, Part 1: On the coaching staff, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s accident, a catching surplus and more (The Athletic)

Padres roster review: Efrain Contreras (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Ump provides tornado relief in Ky. hometown (MLB.com)

7 under-the-radar HOF candidates (MLB.com)

The intern who was ejected for ‘3 Blind Mice’ (MLB.com)

The best (and worst) baseball commercials (MLB.com)

Network to unveil Top 100 Draft prospects (MLB.com)

Verlander’s 2-year deal with Astros official (MLB.com)

Phillies sign 6 players to Minor League deals (MLB.com)

Padre of the Day

Adrián González

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim vs San Diego Padres Set Number: X82603 TK1 R1 F51

González is one of the most beloved Padres from the 2000’s, making three All-Star appearances representing the Friars from 2008-10. He also won two Gold Glove awards at first base in 2008 and 2009. In five seasons with the team, González hit for a .281 average with 161 home runs and 501 RBI’s. In the 2010 offseason, González was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal. He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets before retiring in 2018.

More From Gaslamp Ball

Loading comments...