Good Morning San Diego - December 15, 2021

San Diego Padres News
MLB News
Padre of the Day
Adrián González
González is one of the most beloved Padres from the 2000’s, making three All-Star appearances representing the Friars from 2008-10. He also won two Gold Glove awards at first base in 2008 and 2009. In five seasons with the team, González hit for a .281 average with 161 home runs and 501 RBI’s. In the 2010 offseason, González was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster deal. He would go on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets before retiring in 2018.
