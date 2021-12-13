Good Morning San Diego - December 13, 2021

San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is fine after a fall, his father says (ESPN.com)
Melvin’s SD coaching staff comes into focus (MLB.com)
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Father Clarifies Reports That Padres SS Was in Motorcycle Crash (Bleacher Report)
MLB News
Royals assistant, longtime scout Fregosi Jr. dies (ESPN.com)
Ex-MLB All-Star Puig signs with S. Korean team (ESPN.com)
Brewers sign 1B Singleton to minor league deal (ESPN.com)
Hurdle rejoins Rockies as special assistant to GM (ESPN.com)
Dodgers select righty Fulmer in MiLB Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)
Late Indians OF/analyst Graney wins Frick Award (ESPN.com)
Padre of the Day
Franchy Cordero
Cordero was signed by the Padres as an international free agent in 2011. He spent six years in the Friars’ farm system before being called up and making his MLB debut in 2017. However, when he arrived in San Diego, he spent more time on the bench than in the game thanks to numerous injuries. It ultimately led to Cordero being traded just before the resumption of the 2020 season to the Kansas City Royals for Tim Hill. He played in 2020 for the Royals and 2021 with the Boston Red Sox.
