Good Morning San Diego - December 10, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Padres roster review: Eguy Rosario (San Diego Union-Tribune)

LISTEN: Tatis on a Motorcycle and Ending the Lockout (NBC 7 San Diego)

MLB News

Hurdle rejoins Rockies as special assistant to GM (ESPN.com)

Dodgers select righty Fulmer in MiLB Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)

Late Indians OF/analyst Graney wins Frick Award (ESPN.com)

ESPN’s Kurkjian earns BBWAA’s highest honor (ESPN.com)

Former mediator, MLBPA executive Moffett dies (ESPN.com)

O’Neil, Minoso join four in making baseball’s HOF (ESPN.com)

Matsuzaka ‘content’ to retire, surprised by Ichiro (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Archi Cianfrocco

Cianfrocco served as the Padres’ superutility backup infielder, playing with the team from 1993-98. He came to the Friars in the middle of the 1993 season in a trade for pitcher Tim Scott. Cianfrocco’s best season came in 1996 when he bat a career-best .281. He spent the 1999 season in Japan before retiring from professional baseball. He still resides in the San Diego area today.