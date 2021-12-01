 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 77: Padres missed the boat on a Mark Melancon reunion

Happy (or not so happy) MLB Lockout Eve!

By Ben Fadden
Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

On the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast, I give you my thoughts on the Padres offseason moves thus far before getting into Mark Melancon choosing to go elsewhere and if AJ Preller could find himself on the hot seat after this winter!

