Good Morning San Diego - December 1, 2021

San Diego Padres News

SD nearing deals with two relievers (source) (MLB.com)

Padres add catcher Alfaro in deal with Miami (MLB.com)

Padres seek new relievers, let three relievers go (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Yanks reach deals with Urshela, German, Luetge (ESPN.com)

Marlins reel in All-Star Wendle in deal with Rays (ESPN.com)

Source: White Sox, Garcia agree on new contract (ESPN.com)

Source: Pirates, C Perez agree on one-year deal (ESPN.com)

Cubs adding Y. Gomes, C. Frazier, sources say (ESPN.com)

Braves exercise 2024 option for skipper Snitker (ESPN.com)

Source: Tigers, Baez agree to $140 million deal (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Kyle Blanks

Despite being drafted in the 42nd round of the 2004 MLB Draft, Blanks was able to rise through the ranks and become the Padres’ top prospect. However, once he reached the majors, he wasn’t able to sustain the same success he had in the minors. He was called up in 2009 and bat .287 in his rookie season, but injuries ended his season early and seemed to be a theme for Blanks throughout his career. In May 2014, Blanks was traded to the Oakland Athletics. He made a handful of appearances for the Texas Rangers in 2015, but could not stick on the big league roster. By 2017, Blanks had retired.