Talking Friars Ep. 76: MLB Free Agency Frenzy/Padres Free Agent Pitching Options

There’s plenty to talk about today on the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast! The Padres have been quiet in the last couple of days leading into the lockout but it looks like they could get a couple relievers on the roster before business shuts down. Luis Garcia and Robert Suarez are those two relievers I’m referring to, so I’ll give you some information on them and let you watch some film on Suarez.

Plus, the Padres need some depth in the rotation and the bullpen so we’ll go through some options for the Friars to consider.