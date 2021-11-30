Three big free agents that don’t fit the Padres

The San Diego Padres are an appealing suitor for most free agents this winter. They have brought in a player manager in Bob Melvin, who has experiences to lean on to guide the Friars to the postseason. Oh, and they have two of the best players in the game in the middle of their lineup in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

However, there are three free agents who won’t find the Padres appealing and/or don’t fit the Padres roster.

Nicholas Castellanos

Castellanos is someone that probably finds the Padres appealing, as they need a power hitting outfielder and they are a legitimate World Series contender on paper. If money wasn’t a factor, then San Diego would love to have Castellanos. However, the Padres don’t have much room in their payroll at the moment and likely won’t be willing to spend over $100 million on him like MLB Trade Rumors expects him to command. After all, he is already 30 years of age and isn’t a good defender. The designated hitter could be added for next year in the new CBA, but the Padres might be better served in signing someone on a shorter-type deal.

Carlos Correa

Correa is a shortstop and while he’s talented, there’s a guy named Fernando Tatis Jr. there for the next decade. Case closed.

Freddie Freeman

I wrote about this a few weeks ago so here is why Freeman isn’t coming to the Padres. In short, Freeman belongs in a Braves uniform and trading Hosmer is going to be tough to do.