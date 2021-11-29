 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 75: What Max Scherzer signing with the Mets means for the Padres

He’s out of the NL West!

By Ben Fadden
MLB: SEP 29 Padres at Dodgers Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Max Scherzer is signing a historic three-year deal with the New York Mets, which means he isn’t a Los Angeles Dodger or San Francisco Giant! I give you my thoughts on the move and what it means for the Padres and the National League West going forward this offseason.

