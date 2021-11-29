Good Morning San Diego - November 29, 2021

San Diego Padres News

Mariners get All-Star Frazier in trade with Padres (ESPN.com)

Padres trade Frazier to M’s for prospect duo (MLB.com)

Padres offseason wish list: Clearing books top priority for San Diego; Eric Hosmer or Wil Myers trade chips? (CBS Sports)

Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres for 2 prospects: Source (The Athletic)

MLB News

Sources: Jays give Gausman 5-year, $110M deal (ESPN.com)

Marlins add OF Garcia, near deal with Alcantara (ESPN.com)

Sources: Rangers reach deals with Semien, Gray (ESPN.com)

Sources: Twins, Buxton reach $100M extension (ESPN.com)

Rays add veteran Kluber to rotation, source says (ESPN.com)

Franco inks historic deal in ‘great day’ for Rays (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Jason Bartlett

The Padres drafted Bartlett in the 13th round of the 2001 MLB Draft, but shipped him off to the Minnesota Twins the following year after drafting Khalil Greene in the first round. Bartlett would play for the Twins and Rays (where he became an All-Star in 2009) before returning to San Diego in 2011. After two injury-riddled seasons with the Friars, Bartlett would re-sign with the Twins, play three games with them in 2014, then retire.