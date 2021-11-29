 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - November 29, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 29, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Mesa Solar Sox v Peoria Javelinas Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Mariners get All-Star Frazier in trade with Padres (ESPN.com)

Padres trade Frazier to M’s for prospect duo (MLB.com)

Padres offseason wish list: Clearing books top priority for San Diego; Eric Hosmer or Wil Myers trade chips? (CBS Sports)

Mariners acquire Adam Frazier from Padres for 2 prospects: Source (The Athletic)

MLB News

Sources: Jays give Gausman 5-year, $110M deal (ESPN.com)

Marlins add OF Garcia, near deal with Alcantara (ESPN.com)

Sources: Rangers reach deals with Semien, Gray (ESPN.com)

Sources: Twins, Buxton reach $100M extension (ESPN.com)

Rays add veteran Kluber to rotation, source says (ESPN.com)

Franco inks historic deal in ‘great day’ for Rays (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Jason Bartlett

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images

The Padres drafted Bartlett in the 13th round of the 2001 MLB Draft, but shipped him off to the Minnesota Twins the following year after drafting Khalil Greene in the first round. Bartlett would play for the Twins and Rays (where he became an All-Star in 2009) before returning to San Diego in 2011. After two injury-riddled seasons with the Friars, Bartlett would re-sign with the Twins, play three games with them in 2014, then retire.

