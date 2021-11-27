 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Talking Friars Ep. 74: What the Adam Frazier trade means for the Padres

We’ve got a trade!

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v St Louis Cardinals Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday morning that they have traded Adam Frazier to the Seattle Mariners. In return, the Friars are receiving Corey Rosier and Ray Kerr. You can read more about them here.

I reacted to this news on the latest edition of the Talking Friars podcast, which you can listen to or watch through the links below!

Let us know your reaction to the trade in the comments!

