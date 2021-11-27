Talking Friars Ep. 74: What the Adam Frazier trade means for the Padres

The San Diego Padres announced on Saturday morning that they have traded Adam Frazier to the Seattle Mariners. In return, the Friars are receiving Corey Rosier and Ray Kerr. You can read more about them here.

