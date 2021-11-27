Adam Frazier traded to Mariners for two minor leaguers

Just four months after making a splash and acquiring Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the San Diego Padres are shipping him out of town.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres are sending Frazier to the Seattle Mariners for two minor leaguers.

The Seattle Mariners are acquiring second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the San Diego Padres, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. Going to San Diego will be hard-throwing left-handed reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2021

Frazier, an All-Star starter this past season, batted .324 in his time in Pittsburgh, making him a hot commodity at the trade deadline. The Padres took the risk, but it failed to pay off. Frazier struggled in San Diego, batting .267 as a Friar.

In return, the Padres acquired LHP Ray Kerr and OF Corey Rosier.

Kerr, 27, started his season in AA-Arkansas before being promoted to AAA-Tacoma. In 36 appearances, Kerr went 2-1 while recording a 3.18 ERA.

Rosier, 22, was drafted in the 12th round of this year’s MLB Amateur Draft. He spent majority of his season in Low-A Modesto, batting .390 in 31 games with 23 RBI’s.

Rosier appears to be the player with higher upside, but considering the Padres had to part with three high-upside players, including their #5 prospect IF Tucupita Marcano, it’s somewhat of a disappointment.

What do we think, GB community? Chime off in the comments section below!