Talking Friars Episode 73: Padres Outfield/DH Free Agent Options

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, Jacob Zimmermann and I go through a list of names that could end up in a Padres uniform come Spring Training. A.J. Preller very well might not sign any of these names we brought up because he is known for thinking outside of the box but it’s still fun to debate who you’d sign if you were the general manager!
Episode 73: #Padres Free Agent Outfield/DH Targets— Talking Friars (@talkingfriars) November 25, 2021
Apple: https://t.co/T9TY6XyLWz
Spotify: https://t.co/sIgRdQLGP5
Watch: https://t.co/NBrryglhTG
Let us know in the comments if we missed any outfielders to think about going after.
Loading comments...