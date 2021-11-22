Padres targeting Michael Brdar as next hitting coach

The San Diego Padres look like they are making some progress on finalizing Bob Melvin’s 2022 coaching staff. Robert Murray of FanSided is reporting that the Padres are going after San Francisco Giants hitting coordinator Michael Brdar to be the major league hitting coach. He is considered a “rising star” in baseball, according to Murray.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin is also reporting that the 27-year-old and the Padres are “expected to finalize” an agreement this week. Lin adds that Ryan Flaherty, who has been on the coaching staff already, will have an increased role on the coaching staff as well. His title is expected to be offensive coordinator.

The Padres are expected to finalize Brdar's hire this week. Before joining the Giants in 2020, Brdar spent two seasons on staff at the University of Michigan. Before that, he missed playing with Jake Cronenworth by a year. https://t.co/YMoOMSBbJ1 — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) November 23, 2021

Brdar used to play and coach at the University of Michigan, Jake Cronenworth’s alma mater, before heading to San Francisco to join Gabe Kapler’s staff. Since he is about the same age as many Padres hitters, it isn’t hard to imagine that he is well versed on the current age of analytics and can relate to hitters well.

It isn’t clear what role he played in the Giants’ offense last season but the results on the field were stunning. Buster Posey, at age 34, earned Comeback Player of the Year honors, hitting 18 home runs and hitting over .300 in his final big league season. Brandon Crawford, who may have been on his last leg according to some, ended up getting some first place MVP votes after he drove in 90 runs in 134 games. Brandon Belt was good enough for the Giants in 2021 to feel confident enough to give him an $18.4 million qualifying offer this offseason, which he accepted.

Posey, Crawford, and Belt all are veterans who looked like they were done playing really well in the big leagues but Brdar and the coaching staff must’ve helped unlock something. Perhaps if Eric Hosmer is still on the Padres come 2022 Spring Training, Brdar can help Hosmer live up to his contract to a degree. It’s probably a stretch though.