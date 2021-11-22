 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good Morning San Diego - November 22, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Monday, November 22, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres add Gore to 40-man in roster shuffle (MLB.com)

Trevor Time: Hall of Fame closer Hoffman immortalized with North County mural (FOX 5 San Diego)

Padres Select MacKenzie Gore, Three Others (MLB Trade Rumors)

How Will Padres Move Past 2021’s Second-Half Collapse? (MLB Trade Rumors)

Padres add MacKenzie Gore, three others to 40-man roster (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Sources: Brewers, C Pedro Severino agree to deal (ESPN.com)

Japanese OF Suzuki up for MLB bidding Monday (ESPN.com)

Yankees cut OF Frazier; Odor, Wade also DFA’d (ESPN.com)

Tigers add Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, to roster (ESPN.com)

Yanks free roster space, trade Nelson to Phillies (ESPN.com)

Rangers extend manager Woodward through ‘23 (ESPN.com)

Syndergaard: Leaving Mets ‘hardest decision’ (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Lance Zawadzki

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Zawadzki played in just 20 games for the Padres in 2010, but holds the unique distinction of being the only player in Padres history with a last name beginning with ‘Z’.

