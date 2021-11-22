Good Morning San Diego - November 22, 2021

San Diego Padres News
Padres add Gore to 40-man in roster shuffle (MLB.com)
Trevor Time: Hall of Fame closer Hoffman immortalized with North County mural (FOX 5 San Diego)
Padres Select MacKenzie Gore, Three Others (MLB Trade Rumors)
How Will Padres Move Past 2021’s Second-Half Collapse? (MLB Trade Rumors)
Padres add MacKenzie Gore, three others to 40-man roster (San Diego Union-Tribune)
MLB News
Sources: Brewers, C Pedro Severino agree to deal (ESPN.com)
Japanese OF Suzuki up for MLB bidding Monday (ESPN.com)
Yankees cut OF Frazier; Odor, Wade also DFA’d (ESPN.com)
Tigers add Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, to roster (ESPN.com)
Yanks free roster space, trade Nelson to Phillies (ESPN.com)
Rangers extend manager Woodward through ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Syndergaard: Leaving Mets ‘hardest decision’ (ESPN.com)
Padre of the Day
Lance Zawadzki
Zawadzki played in just 20 games for the Padres in 2010, but holds the unique distinction of being the only player in Padres history with a last name beginning with ‘Z’.
