Talking Friars Ep. 72: Padres Radio Voice Jesse Agler

A lot of topics were discussed with one of the voices of the Padres!

By Ben Fadden
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Photo by Andy Hayt/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

On the latest episode of the Talking Friars podcast, I had the honor of sitting down with the radio voice of the San Diego Padres, Jesse Agler, to discuss what went wrong last season, the surprising hiring of Bob Melvin and what that means for the team going forward, Fernando Tatis Jr. missing out on the National League MVP, Eric Hosmer’s future, the front office’s goals this offseason, and if a Tommy Pham reunion makes sense!

