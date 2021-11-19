Good Morning San Diego - November 19, 2021

San Diego Padres News

40-man deadline: Padres prospects to watch (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Steve Finley

Steve Finley played for the Padres from 1995-98. He won his first two Gold Gloves in his first two seasons with the team in 1995 and 1996 and became an All-Star for the first time in 1997. In 1998, Finley was part of the National League pennant-winning team. He is one of two players in MLB history to play for all five NL West teams. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.