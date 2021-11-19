Five players you forgot played for the Padres this year

The San Diego Padres dealt with plenty of injuries this season in addition to dealing with a COVID outbreak in May so I though it would be fun to look back at some players who played for the Friars this season, granted it was for a short period of time.

The title assumes you, the reader, doesn’t remember these players playing in the brown and gold in 2021 but diehard fans like myself will probably remember so good for you if you do. I’m referring to the more casual fans. Without further ado, here we go.

Patrick Kivlehan

Kivlehan played just five game for the Padres in 2021, as he was summoned to the big league roster when multiple Padres players, including Wil Myers, Jurickson Profar, and Fernando Tatis Jr., were put on the IL due to COVID contact tracing. Kivlehan made eight plate appearances, hitting .250 with three strikeouts.

John Andreoli

Andreoli was another player that got the call as a result of the COVID outbreak. He, like Kivlehan, didn’t play in many games (7), hitting .167 with one double in seven plate appearances.

Ivan Castillo

Castillo played three games for the Padres in 2021, filling in as an infielder at times during the COVID outbreak. If you remember, he drove in a big run on May 16 on Sunday Night Baseball, which was his only hit and notable contribution to the team on the field this season.

You only get one First Hit.



Ivan Castillo made the most of it.#HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/WKHa1njl61 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 17, 2021

Pedro Avila

Avila pitched in one game at the age of 24 years old, starting San Diego’s October 2 game versus the Giants during the last weekend of the regular season. He allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with five punch outs in four innings of work. The majority of his work this year came at Triple-A El Paso.

Dan Altavilla

Altavilla came over in the Austin Nola deal with the Mariners but he hasn’t stayed healthy. In 2021, he pitched in two games and allowed two runs while allowing one home run. He went on the IL in April with elbow inflammation. Then in June, Altavilla underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the first half of the 2022 season.