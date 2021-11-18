 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fernando Tatis Jr. places 3rd in NL MVP behind Bryce Harper, Juan Soto

His games played had to have been a factor...

By Ben Fadden
San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. placed third in the 2021 NL MVP voting, getting just two first place votes and finishing behind Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. Tatis led the league in home runs with 42 of them but he just didn’t play in as many games as Harper. Here’s how the voting turned out:

I am biased towards Tatis obviously but I thought he had a pretty strong case for the MVP considering he put up all of these great stats after battling injuries all year while also changing positions in the middle of the season.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

