Good Morning San Diego - November 17, 2021

Padre of the Day

Mat Latos

Latos started his MLB career in San Diego back in 2009 and pitched until 2011 with the team. He enjoyed his best season in the bigs in 2010, going 14-10 with a 2.92 ERA and finishing 8th in NL Cy Young voting. After the 2011 season, Latos was traded to the Cincinnati Reds for Yonder Alonso, Yasmani Grandal, Brad Boxberger and Edinson Volquez, all of whom had successful MLB careers. He also played for the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.