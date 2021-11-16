Good Morning San Diego - November 16, 2021

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Kevin McReynolds

Kevin McReynolds began his career in 1983 with the Padres and spent four years with the team, including the 1984 National League pennant-winning team. McReynolds shared the team lead with 20 home runs that season. He batted .263 with 65 home runs during his tenure with the team. After the 1986 season, McReynolds was traded to the New York Mets and had some considerable success with the team, finishing third in the NL MVP voting in 1988. McReynolds also spent two seasons with the Kansas City Royals before playing his final season of his career in 1994 with the Mets.