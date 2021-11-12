 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Padres hire Bob Melvin as manager

Good Morning San Diego - November 12, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, November 12, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Bob Melvin Introduced as Padres Manager Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

San Diego Padres News

Padres’ Preller talks titles, Tatis’ shoulder, Hosmer’s fit (San Diego Union-Tribune)

A.J. Preller says Padres just need some tweaks in offseason (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. wins second Silver Slugger in row (San Diego Union-Tribune)

MLB News

Boras: Braves’ WS title a result of tanking in MLB (ESPN.com)

Brewers hire two hitting coaches to assist offense (ESPN.com)

Astros CF Meyers, injured in ALDS, has surgery (ESPN.com)

Hendriks, Hader named MLB’s top relievers in ‘21 (ESPN.com)

Longtime Royals scout Art Stewart dies at 94 (ESPN.com)

LHP Rodriguez stays with Yankees on 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Padre of the Day

Nick Hundley

San Diego Padres Photo Day Photo by Jason Wise/MLB via Getty Images

Hundley spent seven seasons with the Padres from 2008-14 as the team’s primary catcher. He batted .238 with 47 homers during his Padres career. After leaving San Diego, Hundley played for the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics before retiring in 2019.

