Good Morning San Diego - November 11, 2021

San Diego Padres News

MLB News

Padre of the Day

Kevin Kouzmanoff

Kouzmanoff spent three of his seven MLB seasons in San Diego as the Padres’ starting third baseman from 2007-09. He batted .263 with 59 homers, including 28 in 2008, during his Padres tenure. Kouzmanoff also played for the Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies before making a brief comeback with the Texas Rangers in 2014.