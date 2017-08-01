Padres 3, Twins 0: Playoffs here we come

Alright maybe not really, but the Padres have been playing in a way that will make San Diego baseball in August not so bad. With Wil Myers, Yangervis Solarte, and Austin Hedges all back up and running (for the most part) the Friars notched another win on their quest to not tank as hard as the Giants.

Jhoulys Chacín was flippin’ dealing tonight. In a full 7 innings, he kept Minnesota to only 3 hits, the only three hits of the game for the Twins. He also struck out three, generated 12 groundouts, and tapped out at 107 pitches throwing 68 for strikes. Oh yeah, the dude hasn’t allowed more than 3 earned runs in a game since late May, and his last shutout was against the Dodgers right at the beginning of July.

Now, it’s not like the Padres were really hitting much better than the Twins tonight. Seriously, they only had 4 hits across 9 innings. But they managed to score 3 runs out of there, thanks to a silly sac fly double play from Manuel Margot in the 6th, and a sexy Austin Hedges 2-run shot in the 8th.

Watch Austin go oppo! pic.twitter.com/RWFS085tw0 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2017

To be fair, all of Hedges’ home runs are varying degrees of sexy.

The icing on the sexy cupcake was a solid relief effort out of Kirby Yates, then a perfect save from San Diego All-Star representative, and still-a-Padre Brad Hand.

Okay never mind, postseason here we come.