Dodgers 8, Padres 0: Did you expect something different?

The good news tonight is that the Padres didn’t allow a grand slam until the seventh inning. Yes, that really is the good news. The bad news is that they got absolutely hammered by the Dodgers offense while the San Diego bats made the sound of one hand clapping.

Dillon Overton started the evening on a bad note. After a walk, a single, and a beanball, former Friar Logan Forsythe hit a single to give the Dodgers the only run they needed. He settled in for the next couple innings, but gave up another run in the fourth. With the Aristocrat on third and two outs, he intentionally walked Trayce Thompson to bring up pitcher Rich Hill. It utterly backfired, as Hill went up the middle for a single.

But that was two runs. Totally in comeback territory. Well, Overton really fell apart in the fifth, giving up back-to-back homers to Corey Seager and Justin Turner. That’s when he got the hook in favor of Craig Stammen... who didn’t fare much better.

Austin Barnes singled to start the seventh, and Forsythe followed with another base hit. A walk loaded the bases with nobody out. Miraculously, Stammen managed to retire the next two Dodgers without damage. The third one gave him trouble. Chris Taylor hit a grand slam and the game was definitely over.

Jhoulys Chacin will try to avoid the sweep when he takes the mound at 1:40 PM.