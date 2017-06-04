Rockies 3, Padres 1: Offense is a no-show in rubber match

If you have seen the Padres offense, please dial (619) 867-5309. They were last seen destroying the Rockies on Friday, June 2, 2017. There were reported sightings on June 4, 2017, including a sighting of a Hunter Renfroe home run as well as two singles. They were seen next to Jeff Hoffman, who pitched seven innings while striking out nine.

DJ LeMahieu led off the fourth with a single to left, but Jarred Cosart came back with a strikeout. Mark Reynolds put a runner ninety feet from home with a double to right field. A fielder’s choice had runners at the corners with two out, and that’s when Cosart ran into trouble. Ian Desmond drew a walk to load the bases, and Trevor Story hit a single. That put the Rockies up 2-0, and then Tony Wolters hit another single extend the Colorado lead by another run.

The Padres only scored one run Sunday afternoon, when Hunter Renfroe did the thing he’s best at.

Hunter Renfroe was the 1st player to hit a homer onto the roof of the Western Metal Building... and he almost did it again! pic.twitter.com/1OPsM96ycc — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 4, 2017

The Padres are on their way to Phoenix, where Dinelson Lamet will take on the Diamondbacks at 6:40 PM Tuesday evening.