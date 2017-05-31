Padres 2, Cubs 1: With a sweep, the Padres are now (unofficial) World Series Champions

The San Diego Padres heard that the Chicago Cubs were trying to bounce back from an already-poor road trip. They thought they’d swing through a Petco Park with some overcast and light up a young team. What they got instead was dragged by that young team, swept by that young team, and styled on by that young team. They’re now only +3 the Padres win record.

Not even their beat-to-death Anchorman references could save them.

Series recap pic.twitter.com/CeJCn8XUEu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 31, 2017

Today's game wasn’t as much of a beat-up as last night’s 6-2 final, but it had stellar performance and helped highlight what has been actually fun to watch this year. Luis Perdomo closed the loop of May with a return-to-form. He went 7 innings giving up only a single run, three hits, two walks, and struck out four. He hadn’t had a start that good since May 4th against the Rockies.

Brad Hand cruised through the 8th striking out Albert Almora and then popping out Kyle Schwarber and grounding out Kris Bryant. A perfect little 16-pitch scoreless inning. Brandon Maurer closed the game out with even less, throwing 7 of 11 pitches for strikes and inducing a ground-out from Anthony Rizzo, and a line-out from Ian Happ and pop-out from Jason Heyward to end the game and series.

While the Cubs were getting 3-hit with a lone infield-hit RBI, the Padres pulled ahead thanks to Ryan Schimpf and his 14th home run of the season, and a fielder’s choice RBI from Yangervis Solarte to score Franchy Cordero, who arguably has the best name in our lineup as it stands.

Swinging a hot shillelagh, @Ryan_Schimpf tied the game with this to right field! #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/sn7L34H3dL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 31, 2017

Franchy, who is now on a 4-game hitting streak since debuting in center field against the Nationals on May 27th, rounded second base to record his first career triple putting himself into scoring position for that Solarte RBI. Schimpf and Solarte are now tied at 25 for RBI’s.

Heck, you can’t ask for a better series when the reigning world champs pour into your ballpark and fill it halfway. Maybe they’ll retire their dated movie references the next time they visit. Enjoy the rain in Chicago this weekend.