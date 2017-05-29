Padres 5, Cubs 2: Renfroe goes big in Friars’ 20th win

Petco Park can end up being a beach house of sorts for visiting MLB teams that are feeling recent success. For the Chicago Cubs, their first game in the tour through San Diego resulted in a lot of Cubbie blue in the stands and a ton of fans thinking they’d walk away with an easy win. Hunter Renfroe and the Padres weren’t having any of that.

Jarred Cosart got the start, and he dealt up a fair one. Despite giving up 5 walks in his 4 innings, he only allowed 2 earned runs. Jose Torres took over in the 5th and dealt two scoreless innings, then scoreless outings from Ryan Buchter, Brad Hand, and Brandon Maurer. The Cubs were controlled.

On the offensive side of things, the Pads were playing behind 2 runs and Kyle Hendricks was doing well to keep it that way. That was, until the bottom of the 4th, where Hunter Renfroe came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Renfroe took a ball, took a strike, then took Hendricks yard:

There's a party at home plate, thanks to @Hunter_Renfroe! pic.twitter.com/cVr2ERcInI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 29, 2017

And just like that, the good guys were up 4-2. With that consistent bullpen effort and a little help from Wil Myers, the Pads finished the game 5-2 for the win. Myers had a less-exciting bases-loaded RBI with a fielder’s choice. Elsewhere in the lineup, Yangervis Solarte had another multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.

The Friars lineup out-hit the Cubs 8-2, stranded twenty-five Cubs runners, and despite the Pads giving up 10 collective walks, cemented the series-opener as a W.