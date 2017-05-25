Padres 4, Mets 3: Lamet shines in debut

In a terrible season, it’s important to focus on the bright spots, and Dinelson Lamet’s debut was absolutely a bright spot. Unless, of course, you were one of the eight Mets the rookie punched out.

The one run Lamet allowed in his five innings of work came when he offered Lucas Duda a 95 mph fastball right down the middle. Outside of that, he gave up just two more hits and a pair of walks.

The Friars had their pitcher’s back from the get go, with Yangervis Solarte and Wil Myers drawing walks off Rafael Montero in the first. Cory Spangenberg made Montero pay with a two-run single into left. Hunter Renfroe did his part, hitting a third-inning leadoff double and making it home on a single by Matt Szczur.

There was some great work by the Padres defense to back up the great offense and pitching. In the bottom of the third, with one out and Matt Reynolds on first, Jose Reyes doubled to left. But Chase d’Arnaud scooped up Allen Cordoba’s throw and nailed Reynolds at home; it would end up making the difference in the one-run game.

The team will take a short but happy flight down the coast to Washington, where they’ll face the Nationals at 4:05 PM tomorrow.