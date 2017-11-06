2020 World Series Game 3 recap: Padres eke past Mariners to take 2-1 series lead

For the first time in their 52-year history, the Padres are leading a World Series. It didn’t happen in 1984, when their lone win came in Game 2, and it certainly didn’t happen when they were swept in 1998, although that might not be the case if umpire Rich Garcia had been better at his job. For most of the game it looked like the Friars would continue to wait; they appeared in peril of ceding the series lead to Seattle until their quiet offense came alive in the eighth inning.

The Padres scored first, as they did in the first two games back at Petco Park. This time it was extremely short-lived as the Mariners countered a third-inning solo shot by Austin Hedges with two runs in their half of the inning. Seattle held that lead until the eighth; by that time it was extended do 3-1 thanks to a sixth-inning solo homer by their catcher, Devin Mesoraco.

Mariners reliever Carl Edwards, Jr’s postseason problems continued in his first appearance of this World Series. Brought in to pitch the top of the eighth, he gave up a double to Manuel Margot, and singles to Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis, Jr, before recording his first out- a sacrifice fly to the right field wall by designated hitter Josh Naylor. Adam Jones grounded to second base for the second out before Miguel Sano singled Tatis home for the go-ahead run, chasing Edwards from the game. Brett Cecil came in and retired Franchy Cordero to end the inning, but the damage was done. Three Padres relievers combined to hold the Mariners hitless over the last two innings, with Phil Maton collecting the final four outs for the save.

8. Manuel Margot - 2-5, 2B, R

4. Luis Urias - 1-5, R

6. Fernando Tatis, Jr. - 1-3, R, RBI, BB, SB

D. Josh Naylor - 0-3, SF, RBI

9. Adam Jones - 1-4

5. Miguel Sano - 1-3, RBI, BB

PR/5. Asdrubal Cabrera - 0-0

7. Franchy Cordero - 2-4

3. Wil Myers - 0-4

2. Austin Hedges - 1-4, HR

Adrian Morejon - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 6 K

Jeremy Jeffress - 2.0 IP, H (HR), BB, ER, 2 K

Matt Harvey - 0.2 IP, BB

Eric Lauer - 0.0 IP, BB

Phil Maton - 1.1 IP, 2 K

With the game being played with the designated hitter rule in effect, Andy Green shuffled his usual lineup as he tended to for regular season interleague road games. Josh Naylor stayed in the lineup as the DH, with Wil Myers taking his spot at first base. Adam Jones, in turn, started in right field, allowing Franchy Cordero to start in left.

Naylor and Myers continued to struggle at the plate. Both were held hitless for the second game in a row; Naylor is now 1-10 in the series, and Myers is 1-12. Margot had been struggling similarly — starting the series 1-12 — before his double started the decisive eighth inning. He added a single in the top of the ninth.

San Diego will send Anderson Espinosa to the mound to start Game 4; Seattle will turn to Andrew Moore as they attempt to even up the series once again. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 PM, shortly after the ceremonial first pitch from Mariners legend Jay Buhner.